New Okanagan Valley wine-producing regions recognized

CANADA, June 28 - The following are descriptions of each new sub-geographical indication and the wineries that B.C. consumers and visitors to the province can visit that tell the story of their unique terroirs and reflect their specific growing conditions:

East Kelowna Slopes

East Kelowna Slopes is approximately 2,900 hectares (7,166 acres) around the lower reaches of Mission Creek and its canyon. Wineries in East Kelowna Slopes include Camelot Vineyard, House of Rose Winery, Kitsch Winery, Mirabel Vineyards, Priest Creek Winery, Sperling Winery, Tantalus Winery, The View Winery and Vibrant Vines Winery.

Lake Country

Lake Country is 2,500 hectares (6,178 acres) along approximately 20 kilometres of eastern shoreline of Okanagan Lake. Wineries in Lake Country include 50th Parallel Estate Vineyard, Gray Monk Estate Winery (owned by Andrew Peller Ltd.), Arrowleaf Cellars, O’Rourke Family Vineyards, Peak Cellars, Ex Nihilo Winery and Intrigue Winery.

South Kelowna Slopes

South Kelowna Slopes is approximately 800 hectares (1,977 acres) overlooking Okanagan Lake in the South Mission area of Kelowna. Wineries in South Kelowna Slopes include Burnt Timber Vineyard, Cedar Creek Winery, Martin’s Lane Winery, St Hubertus Vineyards, Summerhill Winery and Scorched Earth Winery.

Summerland Bench

Summerland Bench is about 60 hectares (148 acres) of vineyards near Giant’s Head Mountain. Wineries in Summerland Bench include Dirty Laundry Vineyard, Giant’s Head Winery, Lightning Rock Winery, Lunessence Winery, Sumac Ridge Winery and Thornhaven Winery.

Summerland Lakefront

Summerland Lakefront is 805 hectares (1,989 acres) along the western shore of Okanagan Lake within the District of Summerland. Wineries in Summerland Lakefront include 8th Generation Winery, Okanagan Crush Pad Winery, Heaven’s Gate Winery, Sage Hills Winery and Summerland Estate Winery.

Summerland Valleys

Summerland Valleys is approximately 1,350 hectares (3,330 acres) within the District of Summerland in the areas known as Prairie Valley and Garnett Valley, and includes SummerGate Winery.