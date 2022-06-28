The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advises that ferry service between Barnston Island and Port Kells will be adjusted based on Fraser River water levels, and in support of any flood-related evacuation alerts and orders that may be issued for Barnston Island.

While water levels at the Mission gauge are below 6.2 metres, the Barnston Island ferry will operate normally. Upon issuance of an evacuation alert, or when levels rise above 6.2 metres, the ferry will operate around the clock.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urges Barnston Island residents and other travellers to follow the directions of local government officials during periods of high water. Additional updates will be posted here: www.DriveBC.ca

For flood warnings and advisories, visit the River Forecast Centre’s webpage: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm