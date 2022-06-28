Submit Release
Coba's Creations announces the Midwest Largest Event Entertainment Network for the Kansas City, Missouri area

Coba's Creations Logo

Coba's Creations Logo

Coba's Creations is now a one-stop-shop for the greater Metro Kansas City, MO regions for the largest community of entertainment.

RAYMORE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 14 years, Jacoba has enjoyed meeting and supporting as many local artists, actors and vendors as possible. In time, it was easier to create an artist hub where everyone can support and network with each other. The premise was that this fantastic community supports each other rather than seeing their peers as competition. This allows for them to reach out to one another in order to assist partners on larger events and venue needs.

This community of Entertainment is now a one stop shop for the greater Metro Kansas city regions. Whatever your event needs are, we can connect you. We can plan your whole event for you with our party planning services, or we can quote you on all the individual services you are looking for.

Coba's Creations is unique in the following ways:
-When a solo actor or artist is hired and they need to cancel, Coba's Creations can find a replacement quickly.
-One payment for all your needs rather than hiring multiple vendors. They manage it for you, so you can enjoy your event.
-Largest selection of licensed mascots, princesses and super hero costumes. Coba's Creations offers both rentals as well as appearance performances.

Face painting, balloon twisters, bounce houses and magicians book up very fast! Within Cobas's Creation's network, you don't have to spend days finding someone available. They can find the artist that you need at any time.

Jacoba Sheldrake
Coba's Creations
+1 816-738-1756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

