Spartan Vanlines Introduces COVID19 Free Moving Quotes - TeleQuote
Interstate Moving Company introduces "tele-quote" to help moving preparation for long distance moves.TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the globe faces the aftermath and still ongoing battle with COVID19, the task is to find the inner pioneer among us and find ways to evolve in order to rise above the ever so changing times. None are more impressive than the system that Spartan Vanlines and the steps they've taken to combat the virus and to calm concerns many share when it comes time to move.
Long-distance moving requires itemized estimates most typically conducted by an in-home survey performed by a moving estimator. In the times prior to the pandemic, inviting a moving estimator into our homes took little thought and carried little caution. However, times have changed; and many of us still prefer to wear masks and social distance as best as possible. We've grown cautious and would prefer not to allow strangers into our homes.
Spartan Vanlines AKA "The Moving Spartan" makes a great point. Beyond the potential of getting customers sick, the fact remains that many businesses are short-staffed due to COVID outbreaks within their own organization. Just last week in Silicon Valley, California I went to visit a favorite restaurant and was surprised to find it closed with a sign on the door explaining that a staff COVID outbreak had caused them to shut down. Companies like Spartan Vanlines have the right idea. Protecting customers and staff enables business continuity-something that is undeniably a cutting edge in modern times.
Spartan Vanlines has built a process to enable customers to move long distances without having estimators physically present in their house. How? The answer is simple but ingenious.
"By doing an E-Quote, or TeleQuote, there is 100% zero risk of transmission of the Novel Corona Virus during the preparation of your out of state move" , says Lance Mitchell a sales manager at the companies Silicon Valley, California area location.
It's these types of business decisions that help us overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed on our industries. We must task ourselves to think outside the box, to keep business moving. Companies like Spartan Vanlines AKA "The Moving Spartan" are leading examples of how perseverance and innovation are the key to survival in a changing marketplace. Businesses like these are adapting to changes in real time and setting a precedent that helps spread hope for a profitable future.
