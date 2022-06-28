Press Releases

Stars, Stripes, and Sweet Corn

Choose CT Grown for Holiday Celebrations

(HARTFORD, CT) –Summer is officially underway as Connecticut farmers are picking early varieties of sweet corn in time for you to celebrate our nation’s independence this upcoming weekend. Whether you are planning to invite friends and family over for a barbeque or heading to a campground or the beach, Connecticut’s farm stands and farmers’ markets have everything to fill your grill or cool you down.

“The arrival of sweet corn is always a welcome sight and a favorite to enjoy at family gatherings,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “As you prepare to celebrate our freedoms over the Fourth of July, our farmers have everything you need from oysters and burgers to fruits, vegetables, ice cream, even wine and beer made with locally grown products. The diversity of CT Grown products available from the ground to the Sound is tremendous and integral to our nation’s independence when it comes to food security.”

Connecticut currently has more than 90 farmers’ markets open throughout the state on various days of the week, offering an easy and accessible way to find CT Grown products from a wide array of producers. If getting to the farm to learn firsthand about their practices is of interest, many farm wineries are open all weekend with tastings, live entertainment, and other special events. If you go, be sure to download the Passport to CT Wine Country mobile app and start collecting stamps to redeem for the prize drawing.

Other farm events including pick-your-own berries, hay wagon rides, and visiting with the farm animals are also happening throughout the state. To find a farm stand, farmers’ market, or farm store near you, visit CTGrown.org.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

