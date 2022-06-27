Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,985 in the last 365 days.

Electronization of public procurement contracts

UZBEKISTAN, June 27 - On June 27, 2022, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance on the topic of further simplification of procedures for concluding direct public procurement contracts and their registration with the Treasury.

The meeting was attended by responsible employees of the Department of Public Procurement of the Treasury of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan, operators of the electronic public procurement system and specialists in the field of information technology.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the topic and discussed ways to achieve the intended goal.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the implementation in the shortest possible time of mechanisms for the direct conclusion of contracts in electronic form on standard copies and their passage through the legal service, as well as automated registration of these contracts in treasury departments without the influence of the human factor.

 

For information: currently, contracts with direct, single suppliers are concluded in the traditional way (in paper form), and the process of their registration in treasury departments is carried out with the participation of responsible employees.

 

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Electronization of public procurement contracts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.