Electronization of public procurement contracts

UZBEKISTAN, June 27 - On June 27, 2022, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance on the topic of further simplification of procedures for concluding direct public procurement contracts and their registration with the Treasury.

The meeting was attended by responsible employees of the Department of Public Procurement of the Treasury of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan, operators of the electronic public procurement system and specialists in the field of information technology.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the topic and discussed ways to achieve the intended goal.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the implementation in the shortest possible time of mechanisms for the direct conclusion of contracts in electronic form on standard copies and their passage through the legal service, as well as automated registration of these contracts in treasury departments without the influence of the human factor.

For information: currently, contracts with direct, single suppliers are concluded in the traditional way (in paper form), and the process of their registration in treasury departments is carried out with the participation of responsible employees.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan