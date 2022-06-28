Cresa Finds 1st NYC Location for AFURI Ramen + Dumpling
Elisa W. Tsai and Thomas P. Sullivan arrange 6Ksf at 61 North 11th Street In Williamsburg, Brooklyn for East Coast launch of Portland, Oregon-based “Ramenry”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa Global Inc (Cresa) Advisor Elisa W. Tsai and Principal Thomas P. Sullivan have arranged a 10-year lease for AFURI at 61 North 11th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The 6,000-square-foot, ground-level space represents the first East Coast location for the highly touted Japanese restaurant chain. The authentic taste of AFURI was brought from Tokyo to Portland, OR in 2016, followed by another four locations on the West Coast. A favorite of foodies, influencers, and social media celebrities, AFURI is beloved for its signature Yuzu Shio Ramen. At the new Brooklyn location, AFURI will offer a wide variety of fresh noodle and dumpling dishes prepared daily on premise and, additionally, will feature a full-service bar highlighted by select Japanese whiskeys.
“The care and precision of AFURI standards and preparations, from the temperature of the broth to the daily preparation of the noodles, will set this restaurant apart from so many others in the category,” Ms. Tsai pointed out. “We are actively exploring additional New York City venues, but for the debut of the brand, we felt Williamsburg was the right culinary destination for a sophisticated base.”
Added Mr. Sullivan, “The large footprint and soaring 20-foot ceilings of this location will create an airy, open dining experience steps away from the waterfront, bringing another gathering destination to the vibrant Williamsburg community. This location will also enable AFURI to use a portion of the space as a commissary for its upcoming locations in Manhattan.”
AFURI was represented by Ms. Tsai and Mr. Sullivan. The landlord, CW Realty, was represented by Abe Steinberg of Doorway, LLC.
Cheskie Weisz, CEO of CW Realty said, “We are proud and excited to sign this lease with AFURI. They truly value and appreciate the rich culture and character of this unique space and Williamsburg as a whole.”
CW Realty bought the property in 2018 and fully leased the upper floors. CW Realty has had the vision to invest and build in Williamsburg for the past two decades.
About Cresa
Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com.
About CW Realty
CW Realty is a Brooklyn-based real estate development and management firm focusing on prime real estate throughout the New York metropolitan area, with over 70 properties in its portfolio. For more information, visit www.cwrealty.net
