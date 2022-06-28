Submit Release
West Virginia School Clothing Allowance Applications Open July 1-31, 2022

The following groups will automatically receive School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:

  • Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

  • Parents or guardians of children in foster care

  • Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who received School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a School Clothing Allowance application by U.S. Mail in late June. 

Others may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on the income limits by household size as listed below. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.

Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2022: 

Number of Persons in Household Income Limit

1 $1,396

2 $1,888

3 $2,379

4 $2,871

5 $3,363

6 $3,855

7 $4,347

8 $4,839

9 $5,331

10 $5,823

​Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.  Applications must be received by July 31, 2022.

School Clothing Allowance recipients will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in place of the traditional paper voucher. This system change was implemented in 2021 to allow for both online transactions and increased choice of vendors when purchasing school clothing or piece goods. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the School Clothing Allowance benefit as a check. 

Those needing to update their address may do so at www.wvpath.org or by calling DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

