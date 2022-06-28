KTEK Resourcing unveils new branding and logo to showcase futuristic approach

KTek Resourcing New Logo KTek Resourcing Team

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- KTek Resourcing , a leading staffing & consulting company, has announced the launch of its new brand identity and logo. The refreshed branding better reflects the company's values and aspirations and will be rolled out across all communications channels in this week.The new logo is inspired by the idea of movement and evolution, representing KTek's commitment to always getting ourselves better and adapting to meet the needs of its clients. It features an abstracted 'K' shape that is dynamic and fluid, suggestive of both technology and people working together.KTek CEO, Kshitij Kukreja and Founder Esha Kukreja, commented on the launch: "We're releasing a new logo today as part of an overall refresh of our design. We liked our former logo and style, and many others do as well. Nonetheless, here we are, attempting to explain why we chose to evolve it. The updated look reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality staffing and resourcing solutions. The new logo is inspired by the idea of connecting people and businesses.”KTek Resourcing is a consulting organization that has been operating for over 16 years. It is headquartered in Houston, TX supported by two delivery centres located in India. KTek employs a team of over 250 consultants who work with clients to provide them with the resources they need to succeed.The company has the ability to equip you with a variety of human resource services, including temporary staffing, RPO, and IT workforce. In addition, KTek provides its clients with access to a network of experts who can advise them on various aspects of their business. As a result, KTek can offer its clients a comprehensive solution that helps them achieve their goals.Despite the past year's challenges, KTek Resourcing remains committed to its growth and employee engagement goals. To that end, the company recently hosted a successful annual event that helped to achieve both objectives.First, the event helped raise the KTek brand's profile by attracting a wide range of attendees. Second, it provided an opportunity for employees to come together and interact in a fun and inspiring setting.The event was a great way for employees to socialize and connect with each other. It was also a great opportunity for the company to show its commitment to its employees. The impeccable success of the event is a testament to the hard work of the KTek team.Undoubtedly, KTek's brand and logo launch was a resounding success, and KTek is already planning its next event with an even higher goal in mind: to take the company to the next level. The company is confident that its new look will help them achieve this goal and better serve its clients in the years to come.

