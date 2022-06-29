An Open Letter to the POTUS/FLOTUS/USA Congress/Governors Announcing the Launch of Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of the Best Cure Foundation and TeamBest Global Companies, Launches Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery
The health of every individual, family, community, village, town, city, state, province/territory and country has a direct impact on the economy/prosperity of every country, and the entire world.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder & President of Best Cure Foundation (BCF) and TeamBest Global Companies, was invited to speak at the recent Global Health Innovation Conference in Baltimore, MD about his Global Healthcare Delivery.
Mr. Suthanthiran believes that college education should not be a debt sentence for young adults and that every individual deserves the best healthcare available. Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty and to promote global understanding and peace.
Over the last three years, it is estimated that more than 20 million global citizens may have lost their lives to COVID and more than 500 million (half a billion) citizens may have been infected with COVID, suffering in varying degrees. Health is wealth. The health of every individual, family, community, village, town, city, state, province/territory and country has a direct impact on the economy/prosperity of every country, and the entire world. More than 100 trillion USD in productivity has been lost world-wide over the last three years, causing huge supply disruptions and leading to escalating costs and higher inflation.
The goals of the BCF are to:
(1) Provide purified drinking water and affordable sewer systems in every part of the world by 2030,
(2) Establish a global standard of healthcare delivery system using a hub & spoke model with express and mobile clinics linked to general and super specialty medical centers, and
(3) Reduce suffering/deaths from major diseases such as cardiac, cancer, diabetes, etc. by fifty percent toward the end of the next decade.
To view Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation “Rethinking Medicine—Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery” from the 2022 Healthcare Innovation Congress in Baltimore, MD, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_6_06_2022.pdf.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.
TeamBest Global Companies are exhibiting at the AAPM Annual Meeting, July 10-14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the following large island booth numbers: 4024, 4030, 4036, 5025, 5031 and 5037.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world," states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, please visit www.teambest.com.
