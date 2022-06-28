Submit Release
Free training offered for sexual assault patient care

DES MOINES — The Crime Victim’s Assistance Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office is now offering a free, online 3-hour training on sexual assault topics for Iowa medical providers of all levels. 

The training covers the topics of sexual assault and trauma; sexual assault response teams; sexual assault nurse examiners; sexual assault exam and evidence collection; the sexual assault evidence kit tracking system; laws; Crime Victim’s Assistance Division programs, including the Sexual Assault Examination Payment Program; and hospital policies and procedures.

Medical providers who take the course can be awarded three hours of continuing education hours at no cost to them.  The course is also available for non-medical providers, including advocates, social workers, law enforcement, and members of the public.

This project is the first training initiative offered by CVAD’s newly created Sexual Assault Forensic Response effort, to promote and expand efforts to implement best practices for sexual assault victims in medical facilities across the state.

The 4-module course will be available for three years and is listed on the University of Iowa’s Continuing Medical Education website. Register here for the course.

If you would like more information about this topic, contact: Sara Hulen, Sexual Assault Forensic Response Coordinator, Sara.Hulen@ag.iowa.gov, 515-281-5044.

