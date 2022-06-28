Public Notification - Summer Food Service Program Waiver Request

June 28, 2022

The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting a waiver request for relief from previously waived requirements of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), regarding:

SFSP Application Deadline: This waiver would allow eligible organizations to apply to operate an SFSP meal site after the June 15th federal deadline.

If granted, this waiver will extend the SFSP flexibility previously granted nationwide but that was rescinded by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). The goal of this waiver is to allow for new organizations to apply to operate summer meal sites under the flexibilities of the newly passed Keep Kids Fed Act. If granted, this waiver will enable sponsors to provide continued broad access to free meals for Rhode Island’s children.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-8701.