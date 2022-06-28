Public Notification - Summer Food Service Program Waiver Request
June 28, 2022
The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting a waiver request for relief from previously waived requirements of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), regarding:
- SFSP Application Deadline: This waiver would allow eligible organizations to apply to operate an SFSP meal site after the June 15th federal deadline.
For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-8701.