Treatment Locator

Vulnerable populations at risk for severe COVID-19:

Certain populations are at greater risk of progressing to severe disease and warrant more significant consideration for prophylaxis or treatment.

Patients who are older (≥65 years), have comorbidities, or are immunocompromised are at higher risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

When necessary, providers should prioritize treating patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 illness, including older and immunocompromised individuals and those with clinical risk factors.

COVID-19 prophylaxis:

Evusheld

Evusheld consists of co-packaged monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. Administering Evusheld as soon as possible may help protect patients who remain at risk despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Evusheld is authorized in adults and pediatric individuals (≥12 years, ≥40 kg): who are not currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 and who have not had a known recent exposure to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2, who have moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments, who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, and/or for whom vaccination with any available COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended due to a history of severe adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine and/or COVID-19 vaccine component.

Evusheld is not authorized: for treatment of COVID-19 or for post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19

Evusheld has neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The most common adverse events with Evusheld include headache, fatigue, and cough.

Dosage and administration: Evusheld is administered by intramuscular injection and consists of tixagevimab 150 mg and cilgavimab 150 mg.



Treatment options for COVID-19:

As of May 2022, several treatment options are available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19:

Options for patients not requiring hospitalization or supplemental oxygen include Paxlovid, Molnupiravir, Bebtelovimab, and remdesivir.

If eligible , and within five days of symptom onset, Paxlovid should be considered the first treatment option.

Bebtelovimab is currently the only monoclonal antibody treatment available for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

Oral antiviral – Paxlovid:

Paxlovid is an oral treatment that consists of nirmatrelvir tablets co-packaged and co-administered with ritonavir tablets. Paxlovid treatment must be initiated as soon as possible after COVID-19 diagnosis, within five days of symptom onset.

Paxlovid is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (≥12 years of age, ≥40 kg): with positive results of direct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Paxlovid is not authorized: in patients requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19, for pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19, or for use longer than five consecutive days.

Nirmatrelvir, the main protease inhibitor in paxlovid, maintained antiviral activity against the Omicron BA.1 variant in vitro.

Common adverse events include dysgeusia, diarrhea, hypertension, and myalgia.

Recently, the FDA released a Patient Eligibility Screening Checklist as an aid for providers. If a patient is unable to take paxlovid due to medical history, concomitant medications, or other drugs with established or potentially significant interactions, providers should consider bebtelovimab, remdesivir, or molnupiravir.

Dosage and administration: Paxlovid is administered orally as 300 mg nirmatrelvir and 100 mg ritonavir (one 100 mg tablet), with all three tablets taken together twice daily for five days. Paxlovid may be administered with or without food.



Oral Antiviral – Molnupiravir:

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral treatment that must be initiated as soon as possible after COVID-19 diagnosis, within five days of symptom onset. Due to efficacy concerns, providers should only prescribe molnupiravir when other treatment options, such as paxlovid, bebtelovimab, or remdesivir, are inappropriate or unavailable.

Molnupiravir is authorized in adults: with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Molnupiravir is not authorized: in pediatric patients (≤18 years), for initiation of treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, for use longer than five consecutive days, or for pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for the prevention of COVID-19.

Common adverse events with molnupiravir include diarrhea, nausea, and dizziness.

In vitro studies showed that molnupiravir retains activity against COVID-19 variants of concern, including Omicron.

Molnupiravir is expected to work against Omicron and other emerging variants because its mechanism of action is independent of mutations in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Dosage and administration: Molnupiravir 800 mg is taken orally every 12 hours for five days, with or without food.



Monoclonal antibody – Bebtelovimab:

Bebtelovimab must be administered as soon as possible after a positive SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, within seven days of symptom onset.

Bebtelovimab is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients (≥12 years old, ≥40 kg): with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate

Bebtelovimab is not authorized for the treatment of patients: who are hospitalized or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, who require oxygen therapy and/or respiratory support due to COVID19, or who require increased baseline oxygen flow rate and/or respiratory support due to COVID-19 and are on chronic oxygen therapy and/or respiratory support due to underlying non-COVID19 related comorbidity.

Research indicates that bebtelovimab retains activity against omicron variants, including the BA.2 subvariant.

Dosage and administration: The recommended dosage of bebtelovimab is 175 mg (2 mL) administered by IV injection over at least 30 seconds.



Intravenous Antiviral – Remdesivir:

Remdesivir, under the tradename VEKLURY, is now FDA approved as an out-patient early treatment option for patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at a high risk of severe disease. Remdesivir should be initiated within 7 days of symptom onset.