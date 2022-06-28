NSITE Now Offers Additional Resources to Blind and Visually-Impaired Job Seekers and Employers
NSITE provides a continuum of employment services for the blind or visually impaired, with programs and resources to train and help place job seekers.
Candidates can be assured that any potential job we connect them to, has been vetted and confirmed to be a legitimate position for a BVI candidate.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are blind or visually impaired (BVI) and are seeking a position in the workforce, now have new resources to assist them in their career goals. NSITE, the first organization to provide a continuum of employment services for the blind or visually impaired, has announced an ever-expanding list of programs and resources to train and help place BVI and military veteran job seekers.
— Jonathan Lucus, Executive Director, NSITE
Training programs currently offered include Professional Mastery of Office Technology for Employment -“ProMOTE”, a training program for intermediate users of assistive technologies to build proficiency and skills in the use of the Microsoft Office suite of products and more, to be effective and more proficient in the professional office environment; Contract Management Support training; a Business Leaders Program; the NSITE Cisco Networking Academy for I.T. career training for BVI individuals; and the new Sourcing Specialist Certificate for the expanding talent acquisition/employment industry.
“Unlike other employment organizations and agencies, NSITE offers the most comprehensive continuum of support to BVI candidates throughout the lifetime of their career,” stated Jonathan Lucus, Executive Director of NSITE. “Through NSITE, BVI job seekers can connect with personal career counselors, as well as access a range of training programs in various fields, and register on a job board to assist in their search. Candidates can be assured that any potential job we connect them to, has been vetted and confirmed to be a legitimate position for a BVI candidate.”
NSITE’s proprietary, free-to-employee job board, NSITE CONNECT, features opportunities from entry- to senior-level, and includes a wide range of positions with an emphasis on white collar jobs.
In addition to working with job seekers, NSITE partners with companies across the country, helping businesses to identify potential candidates who are blind, visually impaired, and/or veterans. From there, NSITE assists with accessibility needs, onboarding, and training, then prepares both parties for job placement. NSITE provides ongoing support to accommodate changes in accessible technology and employer requirements.
“Businesses who haven’t considered a BVI hire really should re-think that, because with today’s technology, onboarding a blind or visually impaired employee is actually much easier than people expect,” observed Lucus.
ABOUT NSITE
NSITE provides a continuum of employment services that connect employers with talented, dedicated people who are blind or visually impaired to meet their workforce needs. NSITE’s services are also available to veterans. NSITE works with job candidates and employers equally, to ensure that finding the right employee-employer match is as smooth and seamless as possible. With a range of offerings that include talent development, corporate diversity awareness training, and job placement services through the proprietary NSITE CONNECT job board, NSITE is the go-to consultancy for BVI talent and corporate leadership to substantially reduce the unemployment rate for the BVI community. Connect with NSITE: Twitter and LinkedIn Get_NSITE.
# # #
Julia Brannan-Rauch
MoJJo Collaborative Communications
+1 201-725-7375
email us here