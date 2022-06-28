Mental Health Promotion & Intervention in Occupational Settings: MENTUPP Intervention Project Participation Opportunity
Mental Health Promotion and Intervention in Occupational Settings: Start of the Large-Scale MENTUPP Intervention Project & Ongoing Opportunities to ParticipateFRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EU-funded project MENTUPP, Mental Health Promotion and Intervention in Occupational Settings, is delighted to announce that a large-scale testing of the MENTUPP Hub is currently under way in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the construction, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and healthcare sectors across Europe and Australia.
The MENTUPP Consortium aims to help SMEs build mentally healthy workplaces. Via the MENTUPP Hub, managers and employees can learn how to promote peer support, as well as improve their individual and organizational wellbeing. The MENTUPP Hub is an online and interactive training platform where users can follow a progress journey to improve both non-clinical aspects – job stress, wellbeing and burnout – and clinical aspects of mental health – depression and anxiety disorders – while learning how to communicate about mental health difficulties.
Materials available on the MENTUPP Hub have been developed by experts in the field of mental health and occupational psychology and are based on current evidence on creating healthy workplaces. The MENTUPP Project takes a multi-level approach which means that tailored materials are available for employees, managers and the entire workplace. Users can anonymously access all materials in the MENTUPP Hub in their local language and they can do an exercise, take a quiz, watch a video or read a session as many times as they like. We spend one-third of our life at work and how mental health issues are addressed in our workplace significantly affects our mental health, quality of life and wellbeing. Mentally unhealthy workplaces can lead to an increase in employees taking sick leave and being unable to work, as well as a reduction in employees’ productivity. MENTUPP supports the UN Sustainable Development Goal: Good Health and Wellbeing by strengthening the capacity of all countries for prevention, early warning, and risk reduction of mental health issues.
Opportunities to Participate
The MENTUPP Intervention Project is currently conducted in Ireland, Germany, Finland, Spain, Kosovo, Albania, Hungary, The Netherlands, and Australia. There is still the opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Construction and Information and Communication Technology to join the MENTUPP Intervention Project. We invite all SMEs with less than 250 employees in the health, construction, and ICT sectors across Europe and Australia to make mental health a priority in their workplace by joining the MENTUPP project. Interested in participating in or knowing more about MENTUPP and its benefits? Check our website at https://www.mentuppproject.eu/ or email mentupp@eaad.net.
