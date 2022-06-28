FASEB ANNOUNCES NEWLY ELECTED BOARD OFFICERS
Kregel, Bjornsti, Kelley, Cornelius, and Kaska Begin New Terms on FASEB BoardROCKVILLE, MD, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Iowa (UI), was named president of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB). His term begins July 1.
“Our Board of Directors is composed of a dedicated team of leaders who work tirelessly to ensure FASEB carries out its mission to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in the biological and biomedical research community,” said Patricia L. Morris, MS, PhD, Guest Investigator at the Rockefeller University and President of FASEB. “We are excited to leverage Kevin’s talent, expertise, and energy into furthering our mission.”
Kregel received his bachelor’s degree in biology and a doctorate in physiology and biophysics from UI and joined the UI faculty in 1993. Previous positions at UI include executive officer in the Department of Health and Human Physiology, associate provost for faculty, and executive vice provost. He was appointed to his current position as provost in 2021. A physiologist, Kregel’s research laboratory at UI has focused on physiological adjustments to exercise, aging, and environmental challenges.
Kregel has a long record of involvement in FASEB. He has been actively involved in the FASEB Science Policy Committee, serving as chair of the committee’s Animals in Research and Education Subcommittee from 2008 to 2018. He also held the position of vice president for science policy in 2020–2021. He is a member of the American Physiological Society (APS, a FASEB member society), and served as the APS representative to the FASEB Board from 2018 to 2020.
Mary-Ann Bjornsti and Eric E. Kelley also move into new elected officer positions on the FASEB Board, with Kregel.
Mary-Ann Bjornsti, PhD, was named FASEB president-elect, after serving as vice president for science policy in 2021. She is chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and holds the Newman H. Waters Chair of Clinical Pharmacology. She is also associate director for translational research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. Bjornsti served on ASPET’s Science Policy Committee and is the society’s past secretary/treasurer. She is also a member of two FASEB member societies: the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Genetics Society of America.
Eric E. Kelley, PhD, was elected vice president-elect for science policy. He is professor and associate chair of research in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at West Virginia University Health Sciences Center. Kelley has been active in the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine (SfRBM), another FASEB member society, having served as vice president, councilor, and Young Investigator Award chair. He served simultaneously as SfRBM representative on the FASEB Board and member of the Science Policy Committee from 2017 to 2018, as well as two terms on the FASEB Executive Committee.
Joining the new officers on the FASEB Board as early-career representatives are Denise C. Cornelius, PhD, Assistant Professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Sophia Kaska, PhD, Manager of Science Initiatives and Outreach at Research!America. The FASEB Board recently created the early-career representative position to foster dialogue between current and future generations of biological and biomedical researchers.
The elected officers of the 2022–2023 FASEB Board of Directors will include Kevin C. Kregel of University of Iowa, President; Mary-Ann Bjornsti of University of Alabama at Birmingham, President-elect; Patricia L. Morris of The Rockefeller University, Immediate Past President; Beth A. Garvey of University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Vice President for Science Policy; Eric E. Kelley of West Virginia University, Vice President-elect for Science Policy; Cherié L. Butts of Biogen, Treasurer; and Vijay P. Kale of Amgen, Denise C. Cornelius of University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Sophia Kaska of Research!America, Early-career Representatives.
About FASEB
FASEB is composed of 28 scientific member societies with 115,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members.
