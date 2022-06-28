Local Fence Installers Urge Homeowners to Invest in Fence Installation in Kansas City This Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- A local fence company is encouraging residential property owners to maximize the security around their homes by installing fencing systems. The Fence Company of Kansas City is all about keeping families safe and making landscapes look great.
It's incredible what a simple fence can do to deter a thief or home invader. Most ill-willed people will bypass a home with a fence, and the statistics agree. In addition to advanced home security, a new fence can increase the curb appeal of a Kansas City home.
Dustin Miller, the owner of The Fence Company of Kansas City, had this to say, "Adding a perimeter barrier like a fence is an efficient way to keep your home from being broken into. Nobody wants to hop a fence. My company offers numerous styles and features so homeowners can create the perfect fencing solution for their needs."
A few years back, the company installed a security fence around a local church that kept getting vandalized. "We needed help in a big way, and apparently, God sent us Dustin Miller and his crew. It was the best gift we could ever ask for. The fencing system was designed to keep out anyone lurking around the building after hours, " said Pastor Tim, a local clergy member.
When homeowners are interested in adding value to their property and enhancing curb appeal, they can always add a fence. There are many designs and styles to choose from, such as traditional white picket, PVC, metal, and chainlink.
Most people opt for a traditional wooden fence. However, wood is versatile and can be painted or stained to match the customer's property. The Fence Company of Kansas City always makes sure to weatherproof the fence with protective sealants.
"We make sure the fences that we install are made to last a lifetime. Through protective sealants, we can ensure your fence doesn't become discolored or grow mold," said Dustin.
Even metal fences that line the perimeters of customer homes are treated with an anti-rusting component so that they do not prematurely deteriorate. In addition, the company makes sure that every material they use holds up to the test of time.
If a customer desires a more elaborate fencing system like wrought iron, it's not a challenge for Dustin and his team. They are able to procure any material needed to build the perfect fence for their clients.
"Dustin is one of the best bosses I've ever had in my life. He never fails to go above and beyond for his customers, and he makes sure his employees do the same. Installing fences for homeowners is something we do on a weekly basis. Knowing that we've built something that keeps kids and pets safer in their yards is a great feeling", said Chuck, an employee of The Fence Company of Kansas City.
Homeowners can expect to get the most competitive prices when choosing The Fence Company of Kansas City. Their rates have remained the lowest in the local area for decades, and Dustin Miller intends to keep them that way. Even pricier materials are offered at affordable rates.
The first step in the process of getting a new fence around the homestead is to have a design consultation with one of the fence installers. The consult is entirely free of charge. At the appointment, the client will detail the type of fence they are looking to install along with any goals they'd like to accomplish by having a fence. After the consult, the fence will go into the construction phase and then the fence installation is completed.
The whole process is painless and very quick. Every customer of Dustin Miller says they'd recommend him for fencing services to their friends and family.
When a home fencing unit is needed, turn to The Fence Company of Kansas City for stellar services.
Who is The Fence Company of Kansas City?
The Fence Company of Kansas City is a decades-old operation that has been putting up fences for residential and commercial customers. The team offers a variety of fence styles and features for every need, including enhanced security for businesses. To learn more about the company, please visit the website. Contact can be made by calling (816) 945-4935 or emailing
thefencecompanyofkansascity@gmail.com.
Dustin Miller
Dustin Miller
