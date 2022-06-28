OpenLM announces new pricing plans for software license management solutions - On-premise, Cloud

OPENLM LOGO -Stretching Licenses Beyond Their Limit Oren's Photo in Blue Jacket

SEDEROT HANASSI,, PARDESIYA,, ISRAEL, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLM ( www.openlm.com ), one of the global leaders (Source: Gartner SAM Market Guide, Sep 2021)in engineering and specialty software license management (monitoring and automation), announced the most awaited news in IT and software licensing. This Israel-based license firm has introduced its new pricing model for both on-premise and cloud models. With this, the firm ensures to save around 15-30% of licensing annual budget for organizations. Whether enterprise or small, OpenLM’s new pricing model is apt and suitable for all industry sizes and verticals.When asked Oren, the CEO of OpenLM, he said - “Compared to our old pricing model, the new one is much simpler and open. It would give freedom to our customers in terms of paying for what they use or using what they need”. He further explained OpenLM’s new pricing model in detail.OpenLM’s new pricing model is based on the number of users and is designed to be simple, transparent, scalable and overall it gives more value to our customers for the same price. Compared to our older licensing model that was based on vendors, users & extensions the new one is significantly easier to use. OpenLM is the only company in the market supporting Engineering and specialty licenses on the cloud ( SaaS ).Oren also added, “The need to purchase additional licenses when the need to monitor more license managers came up prevented our customers from getting the full value out of OpenLM. This limitation is now removed and our customers can enjoy OpenLM support of 60+ license managers which is significantly higher than any other competitor.”Oren clarified OpenLM will continue to offer both subscription and perpetual licenses to our on-premise customers.The new pricing model allows our customers to extend the software functionality with advanced features such as License Harvesting and Advanced reporting (BI). OpenLM also supports perpetual, on-premise pricing along with cloud.Oren also gave a snippet about how OpenLM’s new cloud pricing model would look like. For the cloud, OpenLM provides the ‘Pay per Use’ or ‘Pay by User’ model. The ‘Pay per Use’ model allows our customers to pay based on their actual usage of the OpenLMs cloud services. The ‘Pay per User’ model is ideal for customers who wish to have predictable pricing.With the implementation of this new pricing model, OpenLM aims to take IT asset management one step ahead in the global market.Boilerplate:OpenLM is a global leader in software license management solutions for engineering and specialty software applications. Founded in 2007, it has now created a global base of around 1000+ clients, most of which belong to the ‘Fortune 1000’ club. OpenLM has already been featured by market leaders like G2, Capterra, TrustRadius, Cuspera, and others. Currently, OpenLM has its operations across Israel, USA, Japan, France, Moldova, India, North America, Europe, and emerging countries like Australia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, LATAM, and others.One can check OpenLM’s new pricing model here: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/ . Any business queries can be sent through the ‘Contact Us’ page: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/ . Their contact numbers: Israel - +972 4 6308447, USA - +1 619 831 0029, Japan - +81 505 893 6263.Check OpenLM’s brand video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Vh83IXa5g Contact us: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/ To know more about our products, visit: https://www.openlm.com/openlm-engineering-licensing/ To know more about our services, visit: https://www.openlm.com/services/ To know more about our pricing, visit: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/

