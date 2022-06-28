Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,586 in the last 365 days.

Transport concessions for Tasmanians



28 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering a range of concessions to help more Tasmanians deal with cost of living pressures.

Today I am asking Tasmanians, “Have you checked if you are eligible for transport concessions which can save you money?”

The Tasmanian Transport Access Scheme provides discounts and subsidies for Tasmanians with a permanent and severe disability to ensure those most in need have access to their communities, essential services, and places of work.

The scheme includes the Australian Disability Parking Permit, the Taxi Subsidy Program and Registration, Licensing and Stamp Duty Concessions.

Already almost 33,000 Tasmanians are members of the Transport Access Scheme, almost 31,000 hold disability parking permits and almost 16,000 are covered under the Taxi Subsidy Program, collectively saving them almost $5 million a year in transport costs.

The Transport Access Scheme provides a 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of a standard taxi fare for eligible Tasmanians, or 60 per cent if using a wheelchair-accessible taxi if the member is wheelchair reliant.

Holders of a Disability Parking Permit can park in designated disability parking spaces, can park in those spaces for longer than signed posted and can park in non-disability parking spaces for up to two or four times the usual allowable parking time limit without incurring additional costs.

Under the Registration, Licensing and Stamp Duty Concessions eligible Tasmanians can also receive a discount on their driver licence fee, an exemption for annual motor tax charges, a reduced motor vehicle registration fee, an exemption from stamp duty for vehicle purchases or transfers and reduced third party insurance premiums.

With transport costs being a significant part of most household budgets, the Tasmanian Transport Access Program is helping eligible Tasmanians keep more money in their pockets.

To find out if you are eligible go to transport.tas.gov.au or phone 1300 135 513

More Media Releases from Michael Ferguson

More Media Releases from the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

You just read:

Transport concessions for Tasmanians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.