Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering Free System Maintenance with Purchase of Duct Cleaning

the free system tune-up, a $115 value, with the purchase of duct cleaning, is limited to one coupon per household.

individuals can call Bold City Heating & Air at (904) 513-3158 to schedule their appointment.

Regarding the benefits of duct cleaning, keeping the air moving efficiently within your home’s ductwork, Pilakovic said, allows the heating and cooling system to run energy efficiently.

Every time the individual’s system powers up, it is using electricity. With proper air flow, the residence will reach the desired temperature quicker, and when the set temperature is achieved the thermostat will turn the heating and cooling system down to use less energy. This process is repeated all throughout the day over the course of 365 days a year.

A better system performance due to duct cleaning will lead to lower energy bills keeping more money in your wallet.

On the contrary, when the system needs to work harder to achieve the desired temperature, the result will be higher energy bills.

The lifetime of anyone’s HVAC system will also be impacted according to how hard it’s working to achieve heating or cooling comfort. The shorter it takes to cool or heat the home, the longer the life expectancy of the system; the longer it takes, the shorter the life expectancy of your HVAC system.

An additional reason for duct cleaning is to avoid the buildup of mold. Mold can not only build up around the outside of the air conditioner vents, but mold can also build within the ductwork of the HVAC system. Mold can grow within the air ducts of the home, so keeping your air ducts clean can help you avoid this buildup in your home.

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

