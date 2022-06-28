Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Advancements In Technology Creates Opportunities For Personalized Medicine

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements such as gene sequencing and target gene selection are used by pharmaceutical companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. The increase in adoption of genome wide analysis, global tumor expression profiling and artificial intelligence is promoting opportunities for improved target selection and personalized medicine which is shaping the cancer monoclonal antibodies market outlook. Various powerful techniques such as hybridoma technology, phage display, and B-cell amplification with the help of PCR have been developed for the construction of numerous types of antibodies and antibody fragments with widespread structural modifications. Scientists developed various hybridoma technologies, which involve the fusion of antibody-producing cells—clones of a unique antibody-producing parent cell—with immortalized myeloma tumor cells. Combinations of tumor-targeted mAbs with ICB (Immune checkpoint blockade) have demonstrated that there are several encouraging avenues for maximizing the clinical benefit of mAb therapy. These technologies have led to the development of highly-effective monoclonal antibodies, which are gaining widespread preference among healthcare professionals.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $53.78 billion in 2020 to $86.06 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.9%. The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 and reach $122.28 billion in 2030.

The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the cancer monoclonal antibodies industry growth during the forecast period. According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)’s GLOBOCAN 2020: New Global Cancer Data published in December 2020, the global cancer burden has risen to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. As suggested by the new estimates, more than 50 million people are living within five years of a past cancer diagnosis. According to the cancer monoclonal antibodies market research, socio-economic risk factors and the elderly population are a major cause for increasing cancer cases, thereby driving the growth of the cancer MAbs market.

Major players covered in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc.

TBRC’s cancer monoclonal antibodies market report is segmented by monoclonal antibody therapies into Avastin, Herceptin, Keytruda, Opdivo, Darzalex, Perjeta, others, by application into breast cancer, blood cancer, lung cancer, brain tumor, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gastric cancer, others, by end-user into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, others.

