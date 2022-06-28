Strategies For Global Boat Building Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Boat Building Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Boat Building Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the boat building market size is expected to grow from $29.91 billion in 2021 to $32.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. As per TVRC’s boat building industry report the market is then expected to grow to $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing demand for recreational boats is anticipated to boost the boat building market growth.

The boat building market consists of sales of boats and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Shipyards and boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats, and inflatable rubber boats. Only goods and services are traded between entities or sold to end consumers.

Global Boat Building Market Trends

The development of autonomous boats is gaining popularity in the boat building market. Top companies in the market are developing technologically advanced autonomous boats to maintain their position in a competitive business environment.

Global Boat Building Market Segments

By Type: Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats, Others

By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use

By Geography: The global boat building market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Boat Building Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides boat building global market overviews, boat building global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global boat building market, boat building global market share, boat building global market segments and geographies, boat building market players, boat building global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The boat building market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Boat Building Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Armstrong Marine USA Inc., Brunswick Corporation (BC), Survitec Group, Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd, Metal Shark, Gulf Craft LLC, Dakota Creek Industries Inc., and Main Iron Works.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

