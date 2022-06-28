Comfort First Products Strikes a Balance Between Comfort and Health with HVAC Vent Diverter for Commercial Spaces
Comfort First Products’ air diverter vents are designed to help maximize the output of HVAC system along with greater climate control of the space.LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort First Products, a leading name in the HVAC industry, has introduced an HVAC duct air flow diverter for commercial and office spaces to ensure the even distribution of conditioned air to eliminate hot and cold spots in any space and maximize the efficiency of the HVAC systems. Since 1995, the company has been delivering state-of-the-art air quality products that increase comfort and improve airflow while maintaining a proper system balance.
Targeting the primary concern with HVAC systems — inconsistent temperatures throughout your office, the Comfort First Filtered Diffuser works as an air flow deflector and helps redirect the airflow to ensure a more even distribution of air from your HVAC system while filtering out viruses, germs, and allergens from the air. By redirecting conditioned (heated or cooled) air in all four directions it mitigates the problems associated with hot and cold spots, thereby contributing to a comfortable working environment.
What makes these systems ideal for commercial spaces, and offices is their ability to promote proper airflow, keeping the staff comfortable and healthy, as well as protected from indoor pollutants. Comfort First Filtered Diffuser is a replacement supply air diffuser with MERV 12 or MERV 14 Filters. They can trap any pollutants or particles as small as .03 microns in size. Designed to replace the standard 2’x 2′ HVAC diffuser.
With the air diverter and vent deflector combination, you’ll be able to direct cold or hot air from your HVAC air conditioning units out of the four louvers, and you can prevent it from blowing down directly. To quote the founder of the company, “There are many reasons that you may need to filter the air that circulates throughout your commercial building. Both draft elimination and filtration can provide your office with many health benefits which can produce company-wide improvements in work efforts.”
About Comfort First:- Comfort First Products specializes in indoor air quality products with an aim to provide their customers with a variety of products that enhance their work comfort and well-being. Their vision is to offer quality solutions and products to create a more comfortable, healthy, clean, and productive working environment.
