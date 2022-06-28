Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the driver monitoring systems market size is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The global driver monitoring system market size is then expected to grow to $2.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. An increase in road-safety awareness due to the rise in several on-road accidents caused by the driver due to fatigue and distraction is the major driver for the driver monitoring systems (DMS) market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3077&type=smp

The global driver monitoring system market consists of sales of driver monitoring systems that are used to collect recognizable information about the driver for assessing the capability of the driver to perform the driving task safely. The market consists of revenue generated by the driver monitoring system companies manufacturing the driver manufacturing systems such as Facial Recognition/ Head Movement, heart rate monitoring, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor, and a pre-collision system.

Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Trends

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing several technological advances that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles.

Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segments

The global driver monitoring systems market is segmented:

By Monitoring Type: Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, Drunk Driving Monitoring, Identity Recognition

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

By Component: Interior Camera, Sensors, Others

By Geography: The global driver monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/driver-monitoring-systems-global-market-report

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides driver monitoring systems market overviews, driver monitoring systems market analysis and forecasts market size and driver monitoring systems industry growth, driver monitoring systems global market share, driver monitoring systems market segmentation and geographies, driver monitoring systems global market players, driver monitoring systems market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The driver monitoring systems market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines, Faurecia, Denso Corporation, Magna International, and Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

