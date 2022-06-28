Warehousing And Storage Market Players Optimize Operations With Big Data Analytics

Warehousing And Storage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse and storage companies are expanding their warehouse management to big data analytics as a tool to optimize their warehouse operations. According to the warehousing and storage market analysis, big data analytics refers to a process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information. For instance, in December 2020, Amazon Web Services Inc. announced three new analytics capabilities that help improve the performance of Amazon Redshift data warehouses and allow customers to move and combine data easily across data stores. Likewise, warehousing company Deutsche Post DHL Group is optimizing the e-fulfillment for online shops during COVID-19 in 2020 with its play software solutions that uses algorithm analysis and data science. The analytical software allows the company to optimize picking routes and warehouse staff allocation.

TBRC’s warehousing and storage market report shows that increasing development of IoT devices and features is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period. The IoT-powered warehouse facility allow fast collection and analysis of inventory data and helps staff members to track inventory volumes through a range of connected sensors and RFID tags. According to the warehousing and storage market research, IoT-powered warehouse and storage facility is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global warehousing and storage market size is expected to grow from $426.90 billion in 2020 to $627.95 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.0%. The global warehousing and storage market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 and reach $901.82 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global warehousing and storage industry are Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Geodis Group, DSV A/S.

TBRC’s warehousing and storage market segmentation is divided by type into general warehousing and storage, refrigerated warehousing and storage, specialized warehousing and storage, farm product warehousing and storage, by end user into retail industry, manufacturing industry, consumer goods industry, food & beverage industry, healthcare industry, e-commerce, other end-users.

Warehousing And Storage Market 2022 – By Type (General warehousing and storage, Refrigerated warehousing and storage, Specialized warehousing and storage, Farm product warehousing and storage), Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage By Type (Cold storage, Frozen storage), Specialized Warehousing And Storage By Type (Automobile dead storage, Bulk petroleum and chemical storage, Document storage and warehousing, Whiskey warehousing, Other specialized warehousing and storage), By End User (Retail industry, Manufacturing industry, Consumer goods industry, Food & beverage industry, Healthcare industry, E-commerce, Other end-users), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a warehousing and storage market overview, forecast warehousing and storage market size and growth for the whole market, warehousing and storage market segments, geographies, warehousing and storage market trends, warehousing and storage market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

