KnitPro has announced the launch of its popular Mindful Collection into the International market
EINPresswire.com/ -- KnitPro, one of the largest manufacturers of products for the craft market, has announced the introduction of its popular Mindful Collection knitting needles into the international market. Launched in the US and Canada in 2021, under the Knitter’s Pride brand name, the domestic success of the line prompted KnitPro to make it available internationally.
Knitting, long known to be a meditative craft, has received countless raves from those who practice it and those who recommend it as the ideal antidote to stress. With that in mind, KnitPro created a line of stainless-steel needles and accessories that encourages mindful concentration.
Inspirational words, one per pair of needles, are printed on each needle. Words such as Breathe, Focus and Believe, gently remind the knitter to focus on the activity and reap the benefits of mindful knitting. A full assortment of “Mindful” accessories, all of which emphasize the peace-inducing benefits of the craft, are also available. The entire line is packaged in environmentally friendly paper and fabric.
Knitter’s Pride is proud to be an inclusive company that supports the rights of all its workers and contributes to the healthcare and education of their families. A strong advocate of women’s fair wage employment, the family-owned company is in an eco-compliant facility in Jaipur, India. For more information, please visit us at: https://mindful.knitpro.eu/ and https://mindful.knitterspride.com/
KnitPro International
Knitting, long known to be a meditative craft, has received countless raves from those who practice it and those who recommend it as the ideal antidote to stress. With that in mind, KnitPro created a line of stainless-steel needles and accessories that encourages mindful concentration.
Inspirational words, one per pair of needles, are printed on each needle. Words such as Breathe, Focus and Believe, gently remind the knitter to focus on the activity and reap the benefits of mindful knitting. A full assortment of “Mindful” accessories, all of which emphasize the peace-inducing benefits of the craft, are also available. The entire line is packaged in environmentally friendly paper and fabric.
Knitter’s Pride is proud to be an inclusive company that supports the rights of all its workers and contributes to the healthcare and education of their families. A strong advocate of women’s fair wage employment, the family-owned company is in an eco-compliant facility in Jaipur, India. For more information, please visit us at: https://mindful.knitpro.eu/ and https://mindful.knitterspride.com/
KnitPro International
KnitPro International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other