Aram Fischer, Angelique Evans (SWFC), Jamilia Land (California Abolition Act) Senator Sydney Kamlager, Samual Brown (co-founder ASAP) Chris Lodgson (CJEC) Sonia Lewis (ASCRIBE) Allegra Taylor (Village Advocates) Senator Nancy Skinner Democratic State Sen. Sydney Kamlager rubs her eyes as she listens to the debate on ACA3. (AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli/ Associated Press) Esteban Nunez (Anti-Recidivism Coalition) Samual N. Brown (Anti-Violence Safety and Accountability Project) Jamilia Land (California Abolition Act Coalition)Sydney Kamlager (California State Senator)

Will California End Involuntary Servitude? This practice is slavery by another name and is used to extract labor from the Golden State's 120,000+ prisoners

I wish CA would fight to end slavery and poverty with as much fervor as we do to protect abortion and end gun violence.” — California Senate Sydney Kamlager