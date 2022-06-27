Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,464 in the last 365 days.

Implementation of investment projects considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 27 - On June 27, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of investment projects implemented in the city of Tashkent.

According to the plan, over 500 projects with a total investment of almost $4 billion are planned to be implemented in the city of Tashkent. To date, $1.5 billion has been disbursed within the framework of projects. 71 projects worth $120 million have been launched. More than 5,000 jobs have been created. Another 450 projects worth $2.3 billion are being developed.

The Head of the state, noting the insufficiency of the indicators achieved in the first half of the year, gave instructions on solving the problems of delayed projects, expanding the attraction of investments.

During the presentation, the progress of work in Yangikhayot Industrial Technopark was also considered.

The creation of the Technopark was determined by the decree of the President of February 4, 2021. 210 hectares are allotted for this complex. A master plan has been developed and the construction of engineering and communication networks has now begun.

The President noted the economic and social significance of projects.

“It is impossible to achieve results without creating conditions for entrepreneurs. This Technopark should become a comfortable platform for entrepreneurs. It is necessary to pay attention to projects that will serve to import substitution and create the greatest number of jobs”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

110 hectares were sold by auction on the territory of the Technopark in the first stage. It will house projects for the production of kitchen appliances, confectionery and textiles, sanitary ware, polyethylene and metal products. It is planned to create 20,000 jobs at the enterprises that will be created in the Technopark.

There are ample opportunities in the service sector in Tashkent. Over the past five months, 183 thousand jobs have been created within the framework of 5.5 thousand projects.

The Head of the state noted that the demand and opportunities of the population are growing, and therefore it is necessary to develop services on a large scale. Instructions were given on profile training for young people, improving the quality of services and increasing employment.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Implementation of investment projects considered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.