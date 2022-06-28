Supergreen Energy Licenses It’s Patented Tesdison Technology to Bitech Technologies Corporation
This disruptive technology is referred to as a High Efficiency Electric Power Generation and Charging System.
I am excited about the relationship with Bitech Technologies as I believe that our technology will help solve a major problem related to the high cost of energy in the cryptocurrency mining sector”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supergreen Energy Corporation with offices in the USA and Singapore has Licensed its patented Tesdison technology to Bitech Technologies Corporation (www.bitech.tech) a publicly trade company to be used in the cryptocurrency mining sector.
— Calvin Cao, Founder and CEO Supergreen Energy
The Tesdison technology’s, name was inspired by the combination of Tesla and Edison and the technology is a U.S. patented technology (U.S. patent no.: 10,547,179 B2). This disruptive technology is referred to as a High Efficiency Electric Power Generation and Charging System. This system is expected to result in a power-savings solution with up to a 99% energy efficiency to replace costly fossil fuels and significantly reduce exorbitant electricity bills.
The Tesdison technology has international protections in many countries of the world including the U.S., Canada, European Union, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and all ASEAN countries except Brunei and Myanmar. This technology is expected to offer the following advantages:
• Generating up to twice the original energy output;
• Off-grid operation without a utility connection;
• No discharge limit as the renewable energy is continuously delivered;
• Modular, scalable storage and power generation;
• Distributing a steady stream of 120/220/480 VAC output; and
• Constant, uninterrupted supply of electricity 24/7 at any desired voltage.
The Tesdison technology is infinitely scalable to meet varying demands of our clients. This technology was validated by National Technical Systems (“NTS”) in September 2019. Established in 1961, NTS is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services.
There are several expected green benefits of the Tesdison technology that include:
• Low maintenance cost with less mechanical wear and tear;
• No fuel or supply issues;
• No dangerous bi-products and waste;
• Work with a multitude of battery storage manufacturers and suppliers;
• No need to operate near resources and supplies; and
• Scalability with customer build out of smaller facilities.
The self-charging energy platform generates power at up to an amazing 99% efficiency, which is unheard of in the renewable energy sector. This is light years beyond the current standards of 20% and 40% efficiency ratings for solar and wind turbine respectively. Our cutting edge technology is safe, reliable, cost effective and easily scalable to meet the global needs of today’s ever-changing energy landscape. Power solutions range from kilowatts to GIGA-WATTS, and have useful applications for both deployable energy generation at the grid level as well as into electric vehicles.
This breakthrough renewable energy solution has great potential to solve some of the world’s largest problems, such as global warming and radical climate change, by quickly reducing the dependence and burning of harmful fossils fuel. The need to develop and deploy these improved green technologies that utilize self-charging renewable energy is imminent. Investing in renewable energy promises excellent returns socially, environmentally and economically.
Their seasoned management team brings vast and diverse perspectives that have enabled SUPERGREEN ENERGY to explore unique, state-of-the-art opportunities. They are very excited to finally provide solutions that will revolutionize and standardize the following industries at a global scale: Super Renewable Energy Sources to supply electricity and help stabilize the global power grid network; Radically extend the existing range of current Electric Vehicles; Self-Charging Portable Renewable Energy Servers for commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential applications.
Supergreen Energy is currently in discussions with Vietnam, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East along with several countries in Africa to provide power, both to the government as well as the private sector. Mr Cao states our discussions are going very well and we anticipate having several Power Purchase Agreements signed in the next couple of months, as well as having our systems operating and generating power in several countries including the USA by the end of the year.
For further information about Supergreen Energy Corp or its technology go to www.supergreenenergycorp.com
Supergreen Energy Is Here