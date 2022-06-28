VTF&W Provides New Streambank Management Area Maps

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing new maps on its website of lands it owns along streambanks.

Fish and Wildlife staff have developed maps for Streambank Management Areas for over 200 parcels spanning nearly 100 miles of streambanks statewide. These newly created maps depict streambank areas providing public access for perpetuity. A user-friendly overview map has narratives describing the stream sections and their associated fisheries.

“These maps will help people who are hunting, fishing, trapping, or viewing wildlife along Vermont’s rivers and streams,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “The lands were purchased with funding primarily provided by the sale of fishing licenses and federal taxes on the manufacture of fishing tackle.”

From the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page, click on Fish and then Fishing Opportunities to go to the maps.