Blueprint Awarded Databricks Velocity Partner of the Year
Data + AI Summit 2022 -- Blueprint, a data intelligence company connecting strategy to delivery, today announced it was named the 2022 Velocity Partner of the Year by Databricks, the data and AI company, and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm.
— Amy Mahoney, Global VP of Partner Sales at Databricks
“Blueprint delivers digitally native, mid-market enterprises access to the same best-in-class data intelligence capabilities that it provides to its Fortune 500 customers,” says Amy Mahoney, Global VP of Partner Sales at Databricks. “This award recognizes Blueprint’s mutual growth mindset and commitment to deliver end-to-end solutions and investment that span ongoing training, solution development, field programs, and workshops to our joint customers.”
Databricks and Blueprint kicked off their partnership in 2016, when Blueprint became one of the first gold-certified partners. Since then, joint collaborations have successfully delivered value to customers by reducing time-to-value and quickly maturing organizations’ data infrastructure, thereby accelerating the journeys to data-driven cultures.
“It is such an honor to receive this award. It’s a great evolution of our partnership and validation of our success together,” says Ryan Neal, President of Blueprint. “It’s been our vision to deliver meaningful, practical solutions to customers facing industry-specific problems while leveraging Databricks’ world-class technology. As we look at the next two to three years, we see a great need to develop intelligent supply chain and customer 360 solutions, impacting industries from retail to manufacturing. The strategies we’re implementing now will pay continuing dividends to customers for years to come.”
Of note, a California-based company that assembles and enhances law enforcement data for agencies across the country was experiencing new customer onboarding delays of six to eight weeks, which threatened the company’s ability to meet growth goals and satisfy these customers. Blueprint investigated the company’s data pipeline and discovered legacy architecture that, once addressed, shrunk onboarding times from eight weeks to eight hours.
Most recently, Blueprint developed the Lakehouse Monitor which provides full transparency into an organization’s telemetry data, a historical and current analysis of spend by job and resource, and visibility into cloud spend regardless of platform (including AWS, Azure and GCP). This accelerator is used by enterprise-level organizations in retail, oil and gas, and government. On average, customers have achieved a 30% increase in platform value with run speeds increasing by 100X.
“Our partnership with Databricks has been focused on the customer since day one,” says Ryan Harter, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Blueprint. ”From customer loyalty programs in retail to predictive maintenance in energy, we drive rapid value and long-term success by leveraging data and AI while focusing on business outcomes. We are passionate about helping our customers grow faster and accelerating that growth with Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform.”
To learn more about the industry-focused solutions Blueprint provides in partnership with Databricks, visit https://bpcs.com/databricks.
ABOUT BLUEPRINT
Blueprint (https://bpcs.com/) is redefining the data solutions ecosystem. Headquartered in the greater Seattle area with employees across the US and Europe, Blueprint is a technology solutions firm that is committed to delivering an informed world. Focusing on customer experience and intelligent supply chain in retail, manufacturing, technology and the federal government, we enable digital transformation by offering technology solutions that build digital culture, make employees more productive, improve satisfaction and increase revenue. We believe that when the right information is delivered at the right moment to the right person we have the ability to change a person’s life, the success of a company, innovate an industry, improve the services of a city—even the future of the world.
