CarltonOne Engagement wins at the 2022 North American Inspiring Workplaces awards
Toronto’s CarltonOne Engagement recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces at the InspireWork Summit in New York City.
We’re honoured to receive this very special award, and the recognition of our efforts in fostering a unique work culture powered by purpose”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement is one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, winning at the 8th annual North American Inspiring Workplaces awards. The award recognized CarltonOne Engagement’s commitment to creating a purpose-driven culture.
— Rob Purdy, Founder & CEO
“We’re honoured to receive this very special award, and the recognition of our efforts in fostering a unique work culture powered by purpose,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “We have built our success on making work mean more by creating innovative employee recognition, loyalty, incentive and rewards technology. I’m so proud of our talented and creative teams, and the extraordinary culture they exemplify. It has not only helped us drive innovation in our 185 global markets, but has directly led to new major client wins and deeper relationships with our current partners.”
With this award, CarltonOne is recognized alongside some of North America’s most impressive organizations, including Rackspace, PepsiCo, Globant, WorkHuman, Union Pacific, BlueShield and Grupo Salinas. Learn more at https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/2022-inspiring-workplaces-top-50-winners-north-america/
Inspiring purpose with eco-action
A core element of the CarltonOne purpose-driven culture and business growth, is our Evergrow eco-action mission. This innovative business model turns every transaction on all CarltonOne technology platforms into direct funding for tree planting around the world. In partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, CarltonOne has funded the planting of over 12 million trees and mangroves across Kenya, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nepal and Indonesia. With the anticipated transaction growth of new clients and partners over the next 18 months, CarltonOne has set a goal of funding 100 million trees every year by 2024.
About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a purpose-powered engagement platform that creates B2B social recognition, customer loyalty, rewards and sales/channel incentive programs. With the goal to make every moment matter, the company offers Power2Motivate — a customizable enterprise and SMB engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — A global supply chain enabling customized AI-personalized storefronts of over 10 million rewards across 185 countries; and Kart — a free shop and save benefit for employers. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by 2024. For more information, visit eco.carltonone.com.
