MK Nature Center bridge closed for re-decking project July 5-8

The main bridge at the MK Nature Center in Boise will be closed for a construction project July 5-8. During this time, the bridge will be closed to visitor access for replacement of the decking.

As an added safety precaution, the nature center grounds will be closed during evening hours beginning at 5 p.m. The grounds will re-open at 8 a.m. each morning during the project although the bridge will remain closed.

“We appreciate your patience during this time,” said Superintendent Vicky Runnoe. “Visitor safety is a priority. Closing the grounds in the evening will help ensure that the bridge construction is not accidently accessed.”