Dealer Profit Services Announces Comprehensive, Customized F&I Training For Marine and RV Dealers

Built On Core Fundematntals, Dealer Profit Services Announces That Its F&I Training Program Is Customized To Meet Specific Needs - In-Person Or Virtual

F&I is a science and not an art. It can and must be taught and trained to deliver maximum profit. Then the results must be tracked and there must be a focus on continual improvement.” — Myril Shaw

WATKINSVILLE, GA, USA, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealer Profit Services , a member of the Brunswick family, is pleased to announce that it has developed a comprehensive F&I Training Program for Marine and RV dealers. While the core program centers on key F&I principles, the specific content will be customized to meet the specific needs of each store.The core purpose of the training program is to teach dealers to take their F&I Profits to 5% of Unit Sales and 50% of the store's Net Profit.The training will be offered by Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services and will be delivered either virtually or in-person. It is based on two fundamental F&I principles.1) The Hypocratic Oath of F&I - First, do no harm. F&I will NEVER cost a sales;2) Aggressive and Graceful in retreat - F&I Managers never get more than what they ask for in the first place - the training teaches to ask for the highest reserve and maximum F&I profit and then how to walk that back.The other aspect of the training that is critical is teaching to ensure that 100% of customers reach F&I regardless of whether they say that they are financing or paying cash.Available immediately, this training is offered and available to all Marine and RV dealers in the United States.