Dealer Profit Services Announces Comprehensive, Customized F&I Training For Marine and RV Dealers

Built On Core Fundematntals, Dealer Profit Services Announces That Its F&I Training Program Is Customized To Meet Specific Needs - In-Person Or Virtual

F&I is a science and not an art. It can and must be taught and trained to deliver maximum profit. Then the results must be tracked and there must be a focus on continual improvement.”
— Myril Shaw
WATKINSVILLE, GA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealer Profit Services, a member of the Brunswick family, is pleased to announce that it has developed a comprehensive F&I Training Program for Marine and RV dealers. While the core program centers on key F&I principles, the specific content will be customized to meet the specific needs of each store.

The core purpose of the training program is to teach dealers to take their F&I Profits to 5% of Unit Sales and 50% of the store's Net Profit.

The training will be offered by Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services and will be delivered either virtually or in-person. It is based on two fundamental F&I principles.

1) The Hypocratic Oath of F&I - First, do no harm. F&I will NEVER cost a sales;
2) Aggressive and Graceful in retreat - F&I Managers never get more than what they ask for in the first place - the training teaches to ask for the highest reserve and maximum F&I profit and then how to walk that back.

The other aspect of the training that is critical is teaching to ensure that 100% of customers reach F&I regardless of whether they say that they are financing or paying cash.

Available immediately, this training is offered and available to all Marine and RV dealers in the United States.

About

The dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks. Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

