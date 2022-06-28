Dealer Profit Services Announces Comprehensive, Customized F&I Training For Marine and RV Dealers
Built On Core Fundematntals, Dealer Profit Services Announces That Its F&I Training Program Is Customized To Meet Specific Needs - In-Person Or Virtual
F&I is a science and not an art. It can and must be taught and trained to deliver maximum profit. Then the results must be tracked and there must be a focus on continual improvement.”WATKINSVILLE, GA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealer Profit Services, a member of the Brunswick family, is pleased to announce that it has developed a comprehensive F&I Training Program for Marine and RV dealers. While the core program centers on key F&I principles, the specific content will be customized to meet the specific needs of each store.
The core purpose of the training program is to teach dealers to take their F&I Profits to 5% of Unit Sales and 50% of the store's Net Profit.
The training will be offered by Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services and will be delivered either virtually or in-person. It is based on two fundamental F&I principles.
1) The Hypocratic Oath of F&I - First, do no harm. F&I will NEVER cost a sales;
2) Aggressive and Graceful in retreat - F&I Managers never get more than what they ask for in the first place - the training teaches to ask for the highest reserve and maximum F&I profit and then how to walk that back.
The other aspect of the training that is critical is teaching to ensure that 100% of customers reach F&I regardless of whether they say that they are financing or paying cash.
Available immediately, this training is offered and available to all Marine and RV dealers in the United States.
