IRA Club Announces Better Strategies, Best Investments, Bigger Profits

Since the future is unpredictable, now is a good time for anyone to start learning the right ways to build financial security.” — Ramez Fakhoury, Vice President, IRA Club

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 28, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- IRA Club announces its Better Strategies, Best Investments, Bigger Profits Workshop to Wealth, which starts at noon on July 9, 2022. Held at IRA Club Office Headquarters across from Millennium Park in Chicago, participants will meet in the Diamond Room in Suite 1800. This event covers a comprehensive range of topics relating to Self Directed 401(k) accounts, Self Directed IRA accounts, investment strategies and more. IRA Club invites both experienced and new investors to learn more about smart investing for building retirement security or legacy wealth opportunities. During the afternoon, there will be several different segments providing information and opportunities to ask questions. "Attendees will learn valuable strategies and tips from seasoned experts," said IRA Club Vice President, Ramez Fakhoury said. "Since the future is unpredictable, now is a good time for anyone to start learning the right ways to build financial security."For the first hour of the event, attendees will hear from experts who know how to Self Direct 401(k) assets into a retirement account. These experts also bring along their knowledge in Cryptocurrency, HSAs and Checkbook IRAs. Additionally, participants will learn how to choose the right account or multiple accounts for their specific needs. During the second hour artificial restrictions, and how they negatively affect IRA and 401(k) accounts are discussed. Guests will also learn learn how to regain control of their accounts with examples from case studies and portfolio diversification tips from experts. Ample time for breaks, refreshments, Q+A, and meeting the presenters is provided.After the break, attendees will explore the Investors Row platform designed for all levels of investment experience with presenters. The next half hour session provides participants with investment tips and strategies, maximizing tax benefits and minimizing risks. The different levels of fee structures is discussed, utilizing case studies to demonstrate how those fees affect retirement costs. Attendees will also learn three steps to regain control of their future. After the event, the presenters welcome participants to join them and mingle with other attendees at Remington's for Happy Hour."Guests who sign up for the event will also receive a free Self Directed IRA account ," Fakhoury added. "They will have free access to the Investors Row platform, more than 20 educational videos and more than 20 investor pitch decks. They will also receive a free eBook by Dennis Blitz about reducing risks, increasing returns and saving on taxes with 401k or IRA accounts." Presenter Kasia Baldus says seats are selling fast and encourages interested individuals to reserve a ticket to this wealth building workshop as soon as possible. Tickets are available on the website at www.BBBProfits.com ($20 per ticket). Presenters and event coordinators will follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing during the event. Masks are not required.About the PresentersKasia Baldus, Ramez Fakhoury and Dennis Blitz are the event speakers. Baldus is the Head of Sponsor Care for IRA Club. Kasia brings extensive experience and knowledge in client service and management, and travels throughout the country educating investors. Fakhoury has more than two decades of experience in financial services, real estate, and hospitality. He is an entrepreneur with a mission to inspire and educate investors to take control of their retirement. Blitz is IRA Club's President and the author of 12 best-selling investment books.About IRA ClubDennis Blitz established IRA Club in 2009. Since then, IRA Club has gained thousands of members and analyzed thousands of account files to find ideal solutions for each client's specific concern and need. Helping people discover the steps to wealth building with retirement accounts, IRA Club teaches members how to hold real estate in their IRAs to earn appreciation and rent, make loans from IRAs for interest income, utilize alternative investments, invest in syndications and more. IRA Club offers nationwide service, has a BBB rating of A+ and is FDIC insured.

