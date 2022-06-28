MDEC joins hands with Tradepass to power Malaysia’s biggest Datacentre & Cloud event
DCCI 2022 - Malaysia, a mega scale event supported by MDEC will facilitate collaboration between the seeking corporate giants and the top solution providers.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Malaysia housing the ideal conditions concerning cost-efficiency, accessible land, man-power, renewable energy, and other resources, its Datacentre and Cloud industry has been witnessing exponential growth. To top it all, the Malaysian Government is aiming for a 50% cloud computing adoption rate by 2024.
While acknowledging numerous forecasts regarding the industry garnering multi-billion-dollar investments in the coming years, Tradepass is thrilled to bring its flagship Datacentre & Cloud platform i.e., Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 23 – 24 August 2022.
The event is supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the “Official Supporting Partner” for the event along with Support from CyberSecurity Malaysia (Agency of Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia).
The two-day in-person event aims to host the top 500+ datacentre & cloud professionals including the most influential C-suite executives from 200+ leading public & private enterprises across Malaysia.
“Cloud adoption is one of the core pillars in establishing a progressive, efficient and innovative nation. MDEC has supported and facilitated various initiatives and this event represents an important platform from which we can further push and promote Cloud adoption and we look forward to a successful and exciting event ahead,” said Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC.
Post confirming his participation as a key speaker for the event, Dr. Solahuddin Shamsuddin - Chief Technology Officer - CyberSecurity Malaysia (Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia) said, “The global cyber security landscape has evolved with the emergence of technologies such as Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoTs) devices, etc. However, today’s working environment relies heavily on multiple devices, different hardware assets and data storage, which can all be vulnerable to internal and external threats. Each nation has different approach on handling data security and privacy; therefore, my session will focus on importance of maintaining data sovereignty in the age of cloud computing.”
DCCI 2022 – Malaysia will feature insightful presentations on the most pressing DC & Cloud topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best solutions and many more.
Some of the crucial topics from the event include: ‘Promoting Data Sovereignty in the Age of Cloud Computing’, ‘Powering the Green Datacentres of the Future’, ‘Addressing the Rise in Colocation Datacentres to Meet Malaysia’s Demands’, ‘Powering the Next-Generation Datacentres using AI’, ‘Unleashing the Potential of Data Management on Cloud Computing’ and many more.
Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin who is a renowned industry leader and Chief Regulatory Officer at Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said, “The conversations around Data Centre and Cloud Computing is timely as the nation prepares for the 5G adoption, in addition to continuing to accelerate the digital transformation for both the public and private sectors.”
Another key speaker “Wan Murdani Mohamad, Director of Investment Facilitation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said, “Malaysia has seen a rapid rise of data centre investments in the country in the past two years and it reflects the continued confidence by investors in our nation. This event is well positioned to highlight the best of what Malaysia has to offer to digital infrastructure providers who are looking to land and expand in the ASEAN region.”
For more information about the event, log on to: https://malaysia.dccisummit.com/
Mohammed Raiyan
Tradepass Global
+91 79964 11687
email us here