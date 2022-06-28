712-Acre Little Ragged Island, the Largest Privately-Held Bahamian Island, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas Stunning private island in southern Bahamas One of the largest private islands in the Bahamas at 730ac Development opportunity of a lifetime Miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measuring 712± acres, St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, is both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently on market. This stunning mass of land, featuring miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters, will auction online next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty. Currently listed for $14.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of price. Bidding will be held July 25–29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We’re excited to be partnering again with top agent Stuart Halbert to auction this immaculate 712-acre island,” stated Danny Prell, Vice President of Business Development. “After selling Little Ragged Island via auction last year, we’re once again presenting this private paradise to our global database of HNW buyers, ultimately allowing bidders to name their own price. It’s a truly unmatched opportunity, prime for development.”

St. Andrew’s offers a blank canvas of rolling hills and calm warm waters awaiting boundless opportunities for development. Be it a picturesque residential settlement, an expansive tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course. Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, elevations vary from sea level to a hilly 40 feet. The eastern side of the island features deep water access, perfect for large ships to pull up, which creates a prime construction opportunity.

Additional features include miles of pristine white sand beaches; crystal waters for first-class sailing, snorkeling, and other water activities; world-class bone-fishing; a plethora of grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna, and kingfish in the waters surrounding the island; and lignum vitae trees and fresh spring drinking water on the island—all just a ten-minute boat ride from Duncan Town, a small settlement with a robust solar farm and airport, and easily accessible by plane from Nassau, Cuba, and Miami or by private jet.

“Partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions seems like an obvious choice given the nature of this property" -stated Halbert. “When you have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity such as St. Andrew’s, it deserves the global exposure and world-class marketing efforts the firm excels at producing. The auction process also affords our client an efficient sale that happens on their terms and on their time—from determining the date of sale, to ultimately closing within 60 days. We’re looking forward to an exciting auction and a successful sale.”

Little Ragged Island accurately represents nature at its most undisturbed. It sits at the southernmost end of the Ragged Island chain, a 100-mile string of islets that beg to be explored. Quiet and serene, Little Ragged Island presents a haven for avid fishermen with unparalleled flats. Vivid reefs and warm waters dot the island’s sandy beachfront. Sailing and snorkeling are favored local activities, or watch for wild pink flamingos in the shallow water off the beaches along the chain. Access from Long Island in the Bahamas is quick and easy via boat ride or charter flight to Duncan Town Airport.

Little Ragged Island is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

