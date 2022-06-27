Submit Release
DOH News Release: Moderna vaccine now an option for children ages 6-17

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting the CDC recommendation that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as an option for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.

The COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech is already available for people in this age group.

“Vaccine eligibility is now simple and easy to understand. Everyone 6-months and older is now eligible for these life-saving vaccines,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

“I strongly encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated. The vaccines are safe. They are effective. They work. This is a chance to give your child the best protection against becoming severely ill from COVID.”

Vaccination locations for children and adults can be found at https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

