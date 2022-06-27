DBEDT News Release: SMALL BUSINESS REGULATORY REVIEW BOARD ELECTS 2021-2022 OFFICERS

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has announced its officers for fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

Robert Cundiff, chair (O‘ahu) – Mr. Cundiff has been a board member since 2015 and the SBRRB chair for the past three years. He is a principal of Lokama Group, a business/management consulting service.

Mary Albitz, vice-chair (Maui) – A member since 2018, Ms. Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kihei.

Jonathan Shick, second vice-chair (O‘ahu) – Mr. Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC and has been an SBRRB since 2019.

Other board members are Nancy Atmospera-Walch (O‘ahu) ), Garth Yamanaka (Hawai‘i), James (Kimo) Lee (Hawai‘i), Will Lydgate (Kaua‘i) and Taryn Rodighiero (Kaua‘i), and newly appointed board members Sanford Morioka (O‘ahu), and Tessa Gomes (O‘ahu).

“The SBRRB oversees the more than 105,000 small businesses in Hawai‘i for rules and regulations promulgated by state and county agencies. I believe that the SBRRB is very committed to improving the regulatory climate in the state for the benefit of small businesses. We appreciate the board members for volunteering their time and expertise to this program,” said Mike McCartney, DBEDT director.

“The SBRRB is now at full capacity and remains open for business,” stated SBRRB Administrator, Dori Palcovich. “Stay tuned for some innovative changes to the site in the next few months.”

Stated Chair Cundiff, “We encourage those small businesses that may have specific regulatory concerns with Hawaii Administrative Rules to join the monthly meetings.”

Meetings are held at 250 S. Hotel Street, Conference Room 436, Honolulu, as well as remotely on:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88945374966?pwd=cDhqWEEzZGZHYmJLM05tMHU5Mm5HQT09

For more information on SBRRB visit the website at https://sbrrb.hawaii.gov.

About the SBRRB Board

The SBRRB was established on July 1, 1998 with the passage of the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act. The responsibilities of the SBRRB include:

1) Commentary on small business impact statements to the rule-drafting agencies.

2) Identification and commentary on business impact of existing administrative rules.

3) Recommendations to the Governor’s Office, State Agencies or the Legislature for the need for an administrative rule or legislative change.

4) Recommendations to the Mayors or County Councils regarding County rules; and

5) Review of small business petitions and complaints on business impact.

The SBRRB is comprised of ten (10) volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, and the Director of DBEDT or the Director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by Senate President, three members by Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB, and two appointed by the Governor.

Further, the appointments reflect a representation of a variety of businesses in the state with no more than two members from the same type of business and at least one representative from each county.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

