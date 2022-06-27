Gov. Wolf Signs Bill Establishing Newborn Screening for Infant Viral Infection

Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law legislation that establishes newborn screenings for a common, but serious, infant viral infection.

Senate Bill 709 establishes the CMV Education and Newborn Screening Act. Specifically, the bill requires the Department of Health to make certain information regarding cytomegalovirus (CMV), one of the most common viral infections that infants are born with in this country, available on DOH’s website, including incidence of CMV, transmission of CMV to pregnant women and women who may become pregnant, birth defects caused by congenital CMV, methods of diagnosing congenital CMV, available preventative measures, treatment options, and any other information the department deems necessary. Health care providers will be required to provide parents or guardians of newborns with information on CMV and to offer a screening or referral within 21 days if the newborn child fails the initial newborn hearing screening.

Today, the governor also signed Senate Bill 403, Senate Bill 915, House Bill 1849 and House Bill 2496.

Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid from January 1 through December 31. By regulation, the PFBC may also provide for the transfer of multiple calendar-year registrations upon sale or conveyance of a boat.

Senate Bill 915 enacts the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021-22.

House Bill 1849 amends the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act to allow for live streaming instruction delivered in instructor-led synchronous format to be regulated in the same manner as live, in-person real estate instruction.

House Bill 2496 provides for land transfers of several commonwealth properties.