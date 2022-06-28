President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation Launches Best Medical Capital, Inc.
Best 15–35 MeV Variable Energy Proton Cyclotron
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies has launched Best Medical Capital, Inc. as part of his Global Healthcare Delivery Program
BMCI plans to purchase many of the medical technologies at cost plus 20% from TeamBest Global and other companies to be leased to Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Delivery is a 15 Trillion USD global annual economy growing at 10% or more a year due to increase in cost and population. Krishnan Suthanthiran has launched his Global Healthcare Delivery as part of a Six-Part Program, of which Best Medical Capital, Inc. (BMCI), is one of the for-profit companies (established in June of 2011) with the ultimate goal of making BMCI a Public Share Holding Company.
BMCI plans to purchase many of the medical technologies at cost plus 20% from TeamBest Global and other companies to be leased to Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System, including Service and Maintenance contracts.
As part of this program, BMCI has placed orders for 10 Cyclotron/Synchrotrons of varying energies with Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. and BMI as follows:
1. (3) B200 9 MeV Proton cyclotrons
2. (1) B3d 3 MeV Deuteron cyclotron
3. (2) B15p cyclotrons operating at 15 MeV for Proton Beam with a current of 1000 Micro Amp or higher
4. (1) B35adp cyclotron – Alpha, Deuteron and Proton Beam with Proton current of 1000 Microamp current or higher
5. (1) B70p cyclotron – 70 MeV with a Proton current of 1000 MicroAmp or higher for a range of Radioisotopes Production
6. (1) B100p cyclotron – 100 MeV for Proton Therapy for Pediatric, Head/Neck, Lung, Eye, Breast Cancers, etc.
7. (1) iRCMS – ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron, 400 MeV from Best Medical International, Inc. (BMI), for Proton to Carbon Heavy Ion Therapy
Toward this end, BMCI has advanced 5 million USD to Best Theratronics, Ltd./Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. BMCI has also advanced 3 million USD to BMI for the 400 MeV iRCMS. These payments are down payments and BMCI will continue to pay Progress Milestone Payments.
This allows BMCI to make purchases worth many hundreds of millions of USD in Advanced Medical Technologies to be leased to Best Cure Global Health System in establishing the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world," states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, please visit www.teambest.com.
