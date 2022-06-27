MDC’s Northeast Regional Office hosting a variety of programs in July

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville is ready to connect the public with nature in July.

A full list of upcoming programs planned for July can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/events. Some programs require advance registration and space is limited. Unless otherwise noted, all programs are offered at the MDC Northeast Regional Office, located at 3500 S. Baltimore Street in Kirksville.

July programs include:

Discover Nature: Oceans of Possibilities

Wednesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Schuyler County Library in Lancaster

Join MDC naturalists for a fun day of reading and painting!

No registration required

Discover Nature: Tales & Tails

Tuesday, July 12 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Dulany Memorial Library in Salisbury

Join MDC naturalists for a fun afternoon of reading and painting!

No registration required

Discover Nature: Pondering

Thursday, July 14 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

In this pond study program, students will immerse themselves in the wonders of the area’s wetland. Hands-on collection and observation will help students learn about the amazing adaptations of aquatic creatures.

Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45C

Discover Nature: Oceans of Possibilities

Wednesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Schuyler County Library in Lancaster

Join MDC naturalists for a fun morning of reading and painting!

No registration required

Discover Nature: Whoo’s There? (Virtual)

Thursday, July 21 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Owls are adapted to be successful nocturnal hunters. Join naturalists to discover some awesome owl adaptations!

Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45y

Discover Nature: Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic

Friday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. & Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in Alexandria

This two-day clinic will teach anglers techniques for catching catfish on Missouri’s streams and rivers using alternative methods.

Friday evening participants will be taken on the Mississippi River and shown how to safely set lines and navigate the river. Once off the river, there will be presentations on regulations, tactics, and gear.

Saturday morning, participants will head out on the river to check lines, learn about regulations, and hopefully harvest some catfish. A fish cleaning demonstration will be conducted upon return.

Learn more and register in advance at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45p

Visitors can manage program registration online at mdc.mo.gov/northeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating an account, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once registrants create an account and register for events, they will receive details about those specific programs.

Families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own accounts, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each individual. This functionality will allow parents to register their entire family or select family members to an event at the same time. First, users will log into their account and click “My Group Profile,” then add family members to their account. Setting up a group account can make program registration quicker and easier for all MDC programs.

For more information on MDC’s Northeast Regional Office, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/northeast-regional-office.