Monday, June 27, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON AND ORLEANS COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Livingston and Orleans counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Wednesday, June 29, in Leicester, and Saturday, July 9, in Albion.

When: Wednesday, June 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Cuylerville Fire Department, 2943 Canandaigua Street, Leicester

For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Orleans County Public Safety Building, 13925 State Route 31, Albion

For more information, contact Kevin Colonna at (585) 589-5527 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

