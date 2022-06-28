Bendheim Launches First US Architectural Glass TikTok Channel, Goes Viral Within A Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new TikTok account by Bendheim, a leading architectural glass supplier, has gone viral with one of its first short videos on glass for building applications.
Bendheim’s TikTok channel marks the first use of the popular social media platform by an American architectural glass company. The channel launched on May 13, 2022. A nine-second post on June 1, titled “I Want It, I Got It,” which highlights the range and aesthetic appeal of the company’s architectural glass options, received more than one million views. The channel also has nearly 800 followers.
“We started the program as an extension of our short video education series on specialty glass and applications, in response to the growing need for bite-size video content for professional audiences,’’ Bendheim President Ben Jayson said. “We are pleased with the quick success of this platform.”
The channel is particularly important for Bendheim’s appeal to younger audiences in the architectural space. It is currently managed by Stephen Payson, Bendheim Marketing Coordinator, who joined the company in 2014.
“One of the long-term goals of this initiative is to foster team spirit and build an innovative culture within the company,” Jayson said. “We have already witnessed tremendous pride among our employees. They are engaged in sharing and participating in these quick-hitting videos that help tell others about the uniqueness of our glass.”
The social media focus is one of the elements Bendheim has deployed as it strives to continually innovate its products and brand. Founded in 1927 by Margaret and Sem Bendheim, the company has remained within the same family for four generations. It offers a virtually unlimited range of in-stock and custom architectural glass varieties, developing, fabricating and distributing its products worldwide. Ben Jayson is the great grandson of the business founders.
About Bendheim:
Bendheim is one of the world’s foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the fourth-generation, family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Thomas Renner
Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc.
(203) 348-7541
Melissa LoParco
