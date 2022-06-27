Reviewed: The CoBuilders House Cleaning Service App
EINPresswire.com/ -- While mask mandates are changing, COVID-19 is still a significant concern. For those tired of sitting at home and desperately wanting a summer vacation, the popularity of Airbnb makes sense. Cleaning services are crucial whether when hosting or renting a new place.
The CoBuilders house cleaning service app is an easy way to clean indoor areas, regardless of where the office or homeowner is. Customers can choose the cleaning they want from a pre-selected list using the app.
The selections include Standard, Deep, Move-out, and Event Clean-Up. The prices range dramatically depending on the service used and the space's size. Event clean-ups are especially thorough but cost much more than standard cleaning.
Unlike a lot of cleaning franchises, there is no minimum order. This is true even for those who live in a smaller residency. After scheduling cleaning, the company assigns the cleaner depending on a daily schedule.
Although the cleaning selections do not include pool maintenance, several house cleaning services are still available. Professional cleaners will clean the kitchen, bathroom, and living areas.
With many employees working from home, cleaning services are ideal for home productivity. Typically a house cleaner will not organize files or papers, but they help with clutter. The app is a unique service that is both simple and necessary.
