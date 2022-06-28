Loan Officer Advanced Analytics Added to 5X Solutions’ Mortgage Business Intelligence Platform

Telemetry BI - Mortgage Accounting and Business Intelligence Platform Mortgage Business Intelligence and Branch Reporting Dashboard

Mortgage loan officers (MLOs) achieve their immediate and long-term goals with a new Telemetry BI push report.

This push report will encourage loan officers to proactively take action to meet their monthly goals and provides a way for managers to collaborate with their MLOs to set and achieve goals.” — Ron de Frates

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5X Solutions, LLC, a Fintech company, has announced the addition of a loan officer dashboard to their Telemetry BI mortgage business intelligence solution. This dashboard will be available to Telemetry BI clients at no additional cost and will be released on June 30, 2022.

The dashboard can be emailed to individual mortgage loan officers (MLOs) as well as viewed on the Telemetry BI web portal. This emailed “push report” is secure and gives MLOs actionable information at their fingertips without having to login.

The MLO dashboard may also be viewed on demand by sales managers, branch managers, and corporate executives. This provides a way for managers to collaborate with their MLOs to set and achieve goals.

This report includes weekly and monthly performance data. In doing so, it provides forward-looking metrics that will help MLOs achieve their monthly goals. This report includes interactive analytics, KPIs, rankings, and scorecards.

“Most loan officers already have a gut feel for where they are at for the month. We wanted to validate that and go a step further by providing a forward-looking view. We include loans that are stuck in the pipeline, unlocked loans, and a prospects list. These along with our proprietary metrics, encourage MLOs to proactively take action to meet their monthly goals. The report focuses MLOs to take action on closing their loans and getting their prospects into their pipeline.” Said Ron de Frates, cofounder of 5X Solutions LLC

Industry experts are warning that the current contraction in mortgage lending will force lenders to be proactive in managing their MLOs. Loan officer analytics that prompt MLOs to take action are a requirement, not a luxury moving into the second half of 2022.

About 5X Solutions

5x Solutions, LLC is a Fintech company that offers digital mortgage industry solutions that focus on mortgage business intelligence, automated financial reporting, performance dashboards, data analytics, and other BI tools. It offers lenders both advisory and technology services that optimize resources, improve profitability, contain costs, and help increase scalability. Using its cloud-based Telemetry BI platform, clients have 24/7 access to critical key performance indicators, metrics, and financial reports needed to measure and manage their company. Their turnkey, cloud-based business intelligence platform offers a best-practice approach to data analytics and reporting. Learn more at http://www.5xsolutions.com or http://www.telemetrybi.com

Mortgage Business Intelligence: Know Your Numbers, Know Your Business