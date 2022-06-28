Maestro All-In-One PMS Solution Provider Rolls Out the Red Carpet at HITEC
Web browser based cloud and on-premises PMS provider giving hoteliers the VIP treatment in Booth 1325 as they showcase their All-In-One PMS suite of modules
We can’t wait to welcome everyone today to booth 1325 and our ‘Maestro Independent Hotel.’”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at HITEC Orlando, Maestro will roll out the red carpet to tradeshow attendees looking to see the latest in cloud and on-premises Web browser property-management systems. On display in Booth 1325 at the Orange County Convention Center will be the complete line of Maestro PMS mobile, tablet and touchless apps that add conveniences, personalization, and operating efficiencies for guests and staff alike.
“Maestro is excited to be exhibiting at HITEC Orlando this year and serving as a Platinum Sponsor of this 50th Anniversary event,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “We’ve really missed the face-to-face engagement with our customers who have been busy dealing with labor issues, policy changes, and red tape for far too long. We want to use this time away from their properties to treat them like the heroes they are. Research shows that 70% of buying experiences are based on how customers feel they are being treated. So, in Maestro Booth 1325, everyone will feel like a VIP from the moment they enter our booth and begin the interactive journey with a barista-poured cappuccino in hand.”
As part of the Red-Carpet Experience, attendees will see:
Maestro Mobile Guest Engagement — Featuring mobile check in, mobile pre-registration, mobile check out, mobile key, mobile post check-in/-out surveys, and mobile two-way messaging with mobile guest service fulfillment and sentiment management via the Maestro Guest XMS platform.
Maestro Mobile Staff Operations — Featuring Mobile Housekeeping, Mobile Soft Check In (a rare combination of housekeeping and guest messaging that facilitates early check in so guests can post active charges before they can enter their rooms and receive text notifications when the room is ready and the mobile key is activated), and Mobile Case and Incident Management through Guest XMS (that enables staff to alert relevant departments via text with photos when furnishings, fixtures or equipment need attention and then assign a ticket to track the case through completion).
NEW Maestro Frontline User Tablet Application — Featuring the latest addition to the Maestro web and cloud software ecosystem. With minimal training required, staff can get up to speed instantly on the software and begin using the system’s streamlined set of functions and features. Tablet gives staff access to Maestro in the way they work best and it can be leveraged for curbside check in or for line-busting during high traffic check-in/-out times.
NEW Maestro Integrated Technologies — Featuring Maestro’s Mobile Check-in module fully integrated with Zaplox Mobile Key App to allow guests to use their phone for pre-registration and check-in, as well as a mobile key; Maestro integration with SilverWare POS to enable an all-in-one, customizable, mobile ordering, seating, and payment platform to facilitate a touchless guest journey; Maestro integration to Hapi to serve as a one-stop-shop for all hotel technology integrations plus access to Hapi Guest powered by Salesforce to centralize data and personalize each step of the guest journey, driving loyalty and increasing conversion; Maestro integration with ROBOSIZE ME to leverage virtual robots to simulate the manual path taken by a human through a variety of applications when performing certain tasks in a business process; and Maestro integration with Anything Hotel for property marketing, website building, and driving direct bookings.
“We can’t wait to welcome everyone today to booth 1325 and our ‘Maestro Independent Hotel,’” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “Our booth is set-up to look like an upscale property lobby complete with red carpet at the entrance. Attendees can experience Maestro interactively with our team through strategically placed Tablets and can be guided through our solutions. We encourage all our customers to stop by, sit down, and chat with us in our lounge area and sip on Cappuccino as we catch up and brief them on what’s new at Maestro.
“Our comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions and mobile web apps are designed to boost hotel efficiency and deliver a touchless guest experience by reducing or eliminating the need for physical contact,” he said. “People will see how Maestro solutions can take the day-to-day operational pressure off staff and management, seamlessly sharing data at every point of contact to help them deliver uncompromising experiences with efficient staffing levels.”
For more information on Maestro, visit www.maestropms.com.
