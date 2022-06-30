Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder/President of TeamBest Global Companies Announces Launch of New "Proud Indian Party"
I strongly believe in free and quality higher education (including college) and quality healthcare for all citizens—which leads to equality and empowerment for all.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a call to action for all Indian citizens to join and become an active participant in the Proud Indian Party (PIP). Be part of this growing coalition which is a think tank at present, but has ambitions to grow into a National Party, competing in elections at all levels in India.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
The PIP was founded by Krishnan Suthanthiran. Mr. Suthanthiran was born and studied in India and then moved to Canada where he earned a Master’s Degree in Engineering. He then moved to the U.S. where he has now lived for over 50 years and is a U.S. citizen.
Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of a free and democratic India and today, India is the largest democracy in the world. India received its freedom from Great Britain on August 15, 1947 and will soon celebrate its 76th Independence Day in August of this year.
Mr. Suthanthiran has a dream too. On April 29th, 2015, he launched a Global War on Cancer in memory of his late father whom he lost to cancer. Mr. Suthanthiran also established 3E—Education, Empowerment and Equality, to promote women and the underprivileged, a division of Best Cure Foundation.
India’s strength and assets are its people. Mr. Suthanthiran strongly believes in free and quality higher education (including college) and quality healthcare for all citizens—which leads to equality and empowerment for all.
More than 600 years ago, King Akbar of India wrote and declared that secularism is the salvation for humanity. This is true now more than ever. Secularism must be promoted worldwide—including, and especially, in India.
A corruption-free and efficient government is needed to serve the people. Quality higher education, healthcare, job training, multi lingual knowledge, secularism, respect and equal treatment of all citizens (including women), elimination of caste classification and systems/dowry for marriages, affordable housing, and promoting shared prosperity—these are the promises of the PIP. The Party is focused on ensuring that a prosperous future can and will be attainable for ALL citizens of India.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world," states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, please visit www.teambest.com.
