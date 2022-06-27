Why is Play Important for Kids?

Kids naturally love to play, and parents often love to join in on the fun, too.

But is there more to play than what meets the eye?

Awesome Adventures

Jene and her husband love to take their toddler on little adventures and they love to spend time with him and play. But like a lot of parents, Jene wants to make sure their son is developing and learning.

“Why is play so important for early childhood development?” she asked.

Jenny, a program quality specialist with Step Up to Quality, offered her expertise.

“Play is an important part of a child’s early development – they learn to communicate, they develop their motor skills, and they learn problem solving, along with many other benefits,” she said.

Silliness at School (and at Home)

Play should also be a big part of a child’s day at school, too. Kids should have a lot of room to run around, and they should be given time to interact with their classmates and choose activities that most appeal to them.

When looking for a child care provider or preschool, make sure the children have time in their schedule for independent play, and make sure there’s space for them to move, be active – and be silly!

Even at home, play should be encouraged.

Use Step Up to Quality as a Resource

Child care providers who are enrolled in Step Up to Quality place an importance on play. These providers are going above and beyond normal licensing requirements to ensure the care they offer is truly high quality – and that includes scheduling play every day.

If you’re a parent who’s on the search for providers who are committed to quality care, check out our search tool to find options near you.

No matter where providers are at in the Step Up to Quality process, parents can have more peace of mind knowing that those providers are prioritizing the quality of their care, and prioritizing play.

View (and share!) Jene and Jenny’s conversation in the video below:

