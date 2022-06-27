HAIR ENHANCEMENT CENTERS ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS 7th & 8th LOCATIONS AND ADDS HAIR TRANSPLANT OPTIONS FOR PATIENTS
HEC is proud to announce the opening of its newest locations in Addison and The Colony/Little Elm and expanded its offerings to include hair transplant options
We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Dr. Pierce and the Elan Med Spa and Clinic as partnering with well-respected physicians like Dr. Pierce has been critical to the success of HEC”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Enhancement Centers (HEC) is proud to announce the opening of its newest locations in Addison and The Colony/Little Elm, TX. These are HEC’s 7th and 8th locations in the DFW area. For these locations, HEC has expanded its relationship with Dr. Darrel Pierce.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, Hair Enhancement Centers
HEC also announced that it has expanded its product offerings to now include full hair transplant options. By adding patented hair transplant options to its already successful line-up of Clinical Hair Growth Laser treatments and its proprietary line of hair care products, HEC now offers a full line of hair replacement/enhancement procedures and products that can provide safe and proven results for all patients suffering with hair loss.
Dr. Pierce owns and operates Elan Med Spa and Clinic, which offers HEC’s hair restoration treatments and products in Waxahachie, TX. Dr. Pierce is also the first and only physician in Waxahachie to offer hair transplant procedures. Elan Med Spa and Clinic is expanding by two new locations in Addison and The Colony/Little Elm, TX, which will include hair enhancement/regrowth treatments in conjunction with HEC. Dr. Pierce specializes in regenerative and cosmetic medicine and offers the latest treatment techniques and procedures to ensure each patient receives top-tier medical care.
“Our patients in Waxahachie have achieved remarkable results from their HEC laser treatments and hair transplant procedures,” said Dr. Pierce, Medical Director, Elan Med Spa and Clinic “Because of this, when we decided to expand the practice with new facilities in Addison and The Colony/Little Elm area, expanding our relationship with HEC was a logical step. We are proud to offer our patients leading medical treatments, and the HEC Clinical Hair Growth Laser treatments and hair transplant procedures have proven to be both effective and safe.”
“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Dr. Pierce and the Elan Med Spa and Clinic” said Paul Herchman, CEO, Hair Enhancement Centers, “Partnering with well-respected physicians like Dr. Pierce has been critical to the success of HEC. All of our physicians share our passion of helping patients achieve their hair enhancement goals with state-of-the-art, safe, and FDA-cleared treatments and products.”
To book a free consultation and to find a treatment option that is right for you, visit our website at www.hec-usa.com.
About Hair Enhancement Centers:
Hair Enhancement Centers was founded on the premise that hair loss is a treatable medical condition and that its clinical hair growth laser treatments and hair transplant procedures are the best in class non-surgical solution and minimally invasive options to treat hair loss in men and women of all ages. Hair Enhancement Centers use only FDA-cleared devices and partners with respected, local physicians to offer breakthrough treatments to their patients. The new line of HEC branded; medical grade hair regrowth products are designed to enhance the results of the laser treatments.
Hair Enhancement Centers has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX one year ago to 8 locations, providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex.
For more information and to see if this innovative solution is right for you, please visit our website at www.hec-usa.com
About Elan Med Spa and Clinic:
Led by Dr. Darrel Pierce, Elan Med Spa and Clinic offers patients leading treatments and therapies designed to allow the body to heal naturally. Their medical team has over 25 years of experience in the fields of cosmetics and regenerative medicine. Elan Med Spa and Clinic and their staff are dedicated to helping patients achieve total wellness by stimulating the natural healing properties of each patient to achieve their desired results.
For more information about Elan Med Spa and Clinic or Dr. Darrel Pierce, please visit www.elanmdspa.com.
